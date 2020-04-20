Ricoh Starts Face Shield Production in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese office equipment manufacturer Ricoh Co. <7752> said Monday that it has started making face shields whose demand is growing amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Ricoh plans to manufacture 1,000 units in April and 7,000 in May to supply them for free to medical institutions across the county that are designed to treat infectious diseases.

The company will make the face shields at its plant in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, that manufactures printers and other products.

It will utilize three-dimensional printing technology and special molds to make the face shields quickly.

Ricoh is also making face shields at a plant in Britain, providing them to the country's government-run National Health Service.

