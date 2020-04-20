Sharp to Sell Face Masks to Individuals

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. <6753> said Monday that it will sell face masks to individuals online from Tuesday, amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the nation.

A box of 50 masks will sell for 3,278 yen, excluding delivery fees, at the company's Sharp Cocoro Life internet shopping website.

The nonwoven masks can block 99 pct of viruses and minute particles, according to Sharp. They also can block pollens and PM2.5, or particulate matter up to 2.5 micrometers in size, it said.

Some 3,000 boxes will be available per day for the time being, Sharp said, adding that it will boost production to sell 10,000 boxes a day.

In February, Sharp decided to manufacture face masks at the request of the Japanese government following a spike in coronavirus cases.

