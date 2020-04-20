Japan White Goods Shipments Down 10.4 Pct in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--White goods shipments in Japan in March plunged 10.4 pct from a year earlier to 218.9 billion yen, down for the sixth consecutive month, the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association said Monday.

The drop is believed to have come partly because electronics retailers cut operating hours in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Air conditioner shipments, which account for 30 pct of total shipments, fell 8.8 pct to 73.5 billion yen. Shipments of refrigerators dropped 13.5 pct to 41.9 billion yen, while those of washing machines tumbled 20.3 pct to 31.2 billion yen.

The JEMA also said that domestic white goods shipments in fiscal 2019, which ended in March, inched down 0.5 pct from the previous year to 2,456.7 billion yen, logging the first fall in five years.

The decline apparently resulted from a pullback in demand after the consumption tax rate hike to 10 pct from 8 pct last October, on top of the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

