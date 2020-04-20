Japan March Convenience Store Sales Log Biggest Fall since Oct. 2010

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store sales in Japan in March were down 5.8 pct from a year before at 833.8 billion yen on a same-store basis, marking the steepest drop since the 5.9 pct fall in October 2010, an industry group said Monday.

Sales were pushed down by the effects of stay-at-home requests by authorities amid the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Japan Franchise Association.

Many stores in urban areas saw sharp decreases in customers, while a number of outlets were forced to suspend operations due to the closures of the facilities in which they are located.

The number of customers fell 8.2 pct, the largest drop since the current measurement method was introduced in 2005, the association said.

