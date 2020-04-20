Japan Ruling Bloc Reconsider Aid for People with Big Income Falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties on Monday began considering a plan to aid people whose incomes have significantly fallen due to the coronavirus epidemic as part of an envisaged additional economic stimulus package.

The move comes after an initial 300,000-yen cash handout program for households suffering sharp income decreases was removed from the government's emergency stimulus package and fiscal 2020 supplementary budget, which were approved by the cabinet the same day.

Many in the coalition slammed the abandoning of the original aid program, with one veteran member of the Liberal Democratic Party saying that the government's replacement plan to give 100,000 yen per person to all citizens is "not enough for those who are suffering."

The ruling bloc is looking to reinstate aid for those seeing their incomes plunge due to the effects of the epidemic as the government is expected to compile a second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, which started this month.

"We should consider what is needed next," Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, told reporters Monday.

