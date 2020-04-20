All Extra Shinkansen Services to Be Canceled from Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, and all other railway firms that operate Shinkansen bullet trains have decided to cancel all extra Shinkansen services from Friday amid the spread of the novel coronavirus in Japan.

The numbers of users and reservations have fallen sharply as a growing number of people refrain from going out following the epidemic. Extra Shinkansen services account for several percents to 20 pct of the total Shinkansen operations of the respective firms.

JR East has already decided to cancel all extra Shinkansen services throughout May. The company will additionally suspend extra services from Friday through April 30. Those who have already bought tickets will get refunds without paying commission fees.

West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, and Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, or JR Kyushu, will cancel all of their extra Shinkansen services until the end of June.

Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, will suspend nonregular Shinkansen services until May 6, the final day of the Golden Week holiday period, and plans to decide whether to cancel extra services for later dates while watching the situation.

