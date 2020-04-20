Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Japan Top 11,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of people found infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan, excluding those who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, exceeded 11,000 on Monday, when more than 340 cases were additionally confirmed.

In Tokyo, 102 people were newly confirmed with the virus on the day, bringing the total number of cases in the Japanese capital to 3,184. The daily number of new confirmed cases in Tokyo peaked at 201 on Friday and has since declined.

Twenty-five people infected with the virus were confirmed to have died on Monday, marking a single-day record high. Cumulative coronavirus deaths in Japan rose to 276, including those from the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan earlier this year over the virus. Of the 25 new deaths, six were in Tokyo, three each in Hokkaido and Hyogo Prefecture, two each in Gunma, Kanagawa, Aichi and Kyoto prefectures, and one each in Toyama, Gifu, Osaka, Kochi and Fukuoka prefectures.

In Osaka Prefecture, 41 people at Namihaya Rehabilitation Hospital in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western prefecture, and 27 at Meijibashi Hospital in the city of Matsubara were additionally confirmed to be infected. The cumulative number of infection cases at the two hospitals increased to 96 and 35, respectively, leading the prefectural government to suspect that an infection cluster has happened at the facilities.

In the central city of Toyama, 18 people at a care home for elderly people tested positive for the virus. Previously, four people at the facility were found infected with the virus, and one person died.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]