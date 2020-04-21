High School Students in Japan Use Internet for 4 Hours Daily

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--High school students in Japan used the internet for four hours and eight minutes per weekday on average in fiscal 2019, up 31 minutes from the previous year, according to a Cabinet Office survey.

The proportion of students who used the internet for three hours or longer rose 4.6 percentage points to 66.3 pct in the year that ended last month, said the survey released Monday.

In the survey, 99.1 pct of the responding high school students said they are internet users.

Of them, 90.1 pct said they utilize the internet to communicate, through the Line messaging app and other platforms, and 87.8 pct said they use it to watch videos.

Those who play online games totaled 78.7 pct, while 53.6 pct said they study via educational apps.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]