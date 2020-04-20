Japan Announces Outline of 100,000-Yen Handout Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry on Monday released an outline of the government's 100,000-yen handout program, devised to cushion the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with payments seen starting next month at the earliest.

All people registered on the country's basic resident register as of April 27, including those of foreign nationality, will be eligible for the cash handout. To prevent infection with the virus, applications for the benefit will have to be made basically by mail or on the internet with the use of My Number social security and taxation identification cards.

While the start date for the handout will differ from municipality to municipality, relatively small cities, towns and villages that are well prepared for the program will likely be able to begin distributing the money in May, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said at a press conference.

Under the program, the head of the household will submit an application on behalf of the whole family.

Those applying by mail will be required to write their bank account and other information on a form to be sent from municipal governments. The form must then be returned by mail with copies of personal identification and bank account verification documents. Applicants will not be charged postage fees for the process.

