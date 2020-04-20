Panasonic to Produce Face Masks from End-May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Corp. <6752> said Monday that it will begin producing face masks at the end of May amid short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese electronics giant will initially supply them to employees of group firms and hospitals, which fear the spread of the novel coronavirus inside.

For the production, Panasonic will make use of the clean-room environment at its audio-video equipment manufacturing plant in Okayama Prefecture. Mask output capacity is estimated at 100,000 per day.

In addition, the company plans to donate the Ziaino air cleaner to medical institutions and offer other means of support for efforts to fight against the deadly virus, including making its clean rooms available for production of medical equipment.

Panasonic will follow Sharp Corp. <6753> in producing masks in the electronics industry, which is required to make very sensitive products in the extremely clean environment free of dusts, fine particles and microbes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]