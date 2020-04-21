Japan MSDF Member in Bahrain Infected with New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Monday that a male Maritime Self-Defense Force member stationed in Bahrain for a Middle East anti-piracy mission has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

He was the first to be found with the virus among Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel being dispatched to the Middle East.

The male member, in his 20s, works for the command for Combined Task Force 151, which comprises units from Japan, the United States and other countries for anti-piracy operations.

The MSDF member took a test for the coronavirus after a cleaner working at the accommodation facility for him and other mission members tested positive for the virus, which has been spreading across the globe. His infection was confirmed on Saturday, according to the ministry.

An MSDF destroyer is now deployed in the Middle East for the anti-piracy operations and a mission to gather information to help ensure sea lane safety in the region for commercial ships related to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]