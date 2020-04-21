Ex-Omron Pres. Tateishi Dies from Coronavirus at 80

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Yoshio Tateishi, former president of Japanese control system manufacturer Omron Corp. <6645>, died from infection with the novel coronavirus at a hospital in Kyoto, western Japan, on Tuesday. He was 80.

According to the Kyoto city government, the honorary adviser of Omron broke out in fever on April 2.

He was hospitalized after a medical institution he visited on April 5 confirmed that he had pneumonia in an image diagnosis.

He tested positive for the virus on April 6 and was receiving treatment.

A native of the city of Osaka, also in western Japan, Tateishi, the third son of the late founder of Omron, Kazuma Tateishi, joined the predecessor of the firm in 1963.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]