Nippon Steel to Idle Another Blast Furnace amid Virus Crisis

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. <5401> said Tuesday that it will idle a blast furnace in Kimitsu in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, in mid-May or later as demand for steel products used in automobiles and buildings has plunged due to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The blast furnace has a production capacity that accounts for about 7 pct of the company's total in Japan. This is the third blast furnace for Nippon Steel to idle due to the coronavirus crisis.

