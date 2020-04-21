Nippon Steel to Idle Another Blast Furnace amid Virus Crisis
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. <5401> said Tuesday that it will idle a blast furnace in Kimitsu in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, in mid-May or later as demand for steel products used in automobiles and buildings has plunged due to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
The blast furnace has a production capacity that accounts for about 7 pct of the company's total in Japan. This is the third blast furnace for Nippon Steel to idle due to the coronavirus crisis.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]