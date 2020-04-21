Nissan to Shut Down Nonproduction Facilities near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Tuesday it will shut down nonproduction facilities in Kanagawa and Tochigi prefectures, near Tokyo, including its global headquarters in Yokohama, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The measure will affect about 15,000 employees in total, the Japanese automaker said.

The shutdown will last for 16 days between Saturday and May 10, including Golden Week holidays, during which the affected facilities will operate with a minimum number of employees, Nissan said.

Production sites will continue to operate to meet market demand, although some plants have already been affected by temporary suspensions, it said.

The company has already implemented work-from-home policies for about 80 pct of its back-office workers.

