Abe Agrees to Cover Costs for Tokyo Olympics Postponement: IOC

London, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee said Monday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that his country will shoulder additional costs to be spent on the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

Abe "agreed that Japan will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020," the IOC said on its website.

The IOC also said it "will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs." For the IOC, this amounts to "several hundred millions of dollars of additional costs," it said.

The Tokyo Olympics, initially scheduled for this summer, has been put off to start July 23 next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional costs linked to the postponement, including for venues and personnel expenses, are expected to total hundreds of billions of yen.

