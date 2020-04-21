Ex-Worker Arrested after Hostage Siege at Fukuoka Restaurant

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, April 21 (Jiji Press)--A knife-wielding former worker of an eel restaurant in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka took two daughters of the restaurant's owner hostage and holed up in the restaurant on Tuesday.

About six hours after the hostage siege began in the morning, the former worker, in his 30s, came out of the restaurant, as persuaded by police.

He was then arrested, while the two girls, 3 and 6, respectively, were taken into protective custody.

The former worker is believed to have had employment-related trouble with the restaurant owner, also in his 30s, informed sources said.

The eel restaurant is located about 3 kilometers south of JR Hakata Station.

