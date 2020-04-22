G-20 Ministers Vow to Keep Stable Food Supply amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Farm ministers of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies agreed Tuesday to work together for maintaining stable food supplies as the world is fighting the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Reaching the agreement at a videoconference, the ministers issued, from a food security perspective, a warming against moves by some countries to restrict exports of food such as wheat.

"We commit to cooperating closely and taking concrete actions to safeguard global food security and nutrition," the ministers said in a joint statement, adding, "We reaffirm the importance of working to ensure the continued flow of food, products and inputs essential for agricultural and food production across borders."

The ministers vowed to "guard against any unjustified restrictive measures that could lead to excessive food price volatility in international markets and threaten the food security and nutrition of large proportions of the world population."

"We acknowledge the challenges of minimizing the risk of COVID-19 while keeping food supply chains functioning," said the ministers from the 20 economies, including the Group of Seven major industrial nations of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as Australia, China, India and the European Union.

