Sakai to Become President of Jiji Press

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese news agency Jiji Press Ltd. decided at a board meeting on Tuesday to promote board director Katsuhiko Sakai, 60, to president and chief executive officer, succeeding Masao Omuro.

Omuro, 66, will become senior adviser.

Managing Director Yuji Watanabe will become senior managing director.

Itsuro Umemoto, 60, and Takeshi Minagawa, 58, will join the board of directors. Umemoto will oversee the President's Office and international affairs, while Minagawa will be in charge of the News Division, content strategies and work style reform.

Three other members of the board--Morio Tojitsu, Hiroji Miyachi and Masanori Kamizaki--and Auditor Naoto Takamura will remain in their posts.

