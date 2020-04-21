JAL to Cut Flights by 60 Pct in Early May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> said Tuesday that it will reduce its flight services on May 1-6, during Japan's Golden Week holiday period, by 62 pct from the initially planned level, reflecting a fall in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the six days, the major Japanese airline will cancel 3,156 flights, including on many key routes, such as that between Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Osaka International Airport, also known as Itami Airport, in western Japan.

As of Tuesday, bookings for JAL flights for May stood at only 20 pct of the year-before level, as a growing number of people are refraining from going out following stay-at-home requests by authorities.

JAL also said that it will additionally cancel 99 flights between Thursday and April 30. The carrier is thus set to cancel a total of 4,329 flights during the eight-day period.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]