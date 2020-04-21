123 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 123 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, sources linked to the metropolitan government said.

The number of new cases in the Japanese capital topped 100 for eight days in a row. The cumulative number of infection cases reached 3,307.

Also on Tuesday, infection was newly confirmed in 13 people in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, five in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, and four in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan.

Gifu and Aichi prefectures, both central Japan, reported one and two deaths from the virus, respectively.

