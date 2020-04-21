Japan Eyes Stronger Request on Pachinko Parlors to Shut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering a stronger business shutdown request on pachinko pinball parlors amid the coronavirus epidemic, as some parlors are still open, defying existing requests by prefectural governors.

"Experts have a strong sense of danger" about the current situation, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a press conference on the day. "We're preparing to take stronger measures," he said.

The existing moderate closure requests are based on Article 24 of a special law for the fight against the novel coronavirus. The central government is now looking to switch them to stronger ones under Article 45 of the same law, while consulting with related local authorities.

Authorities are allowed to make public the names of business operators refusing to meet Article 45 requests.

On Tuesday, a spate of prefectural governors mentioned possible stronger measures against pachinko parlors under the clause.

