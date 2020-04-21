Japan, China Agree to Swiftly Share Info on COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, agreed Tuesday to share information on the COVID-19 infectious disease in a swift and transparent manner.

During their one-hour telephone talks, Motegi called for the Chinese government's cooperation to facilitate shipments from China of face masks, protective suits and other items related to the pandemic, according to Japanese officials.

The Japanese minister, meanwhile, protested repeated intrusions by Chinese government ships into waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands.

Motegi and Wang also discussed the North Korean situation, but did not talk about the health condition of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, the officials said.

