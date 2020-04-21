Ethiopia Vows to Continue Flights to Send Japanese Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali vowed on Tuesday to have state-run Ethiopian Airlines continue flights to help Japanese expatriates return home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The pledge came during his telephone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Abe told the Ethiopian leader that Ethiopian Airlines flights are indispensable for Japanese nationals in Africa to return home in the current circumstances.

According to the ministry, about 300 Japanese people left Ethiopia for home on Saturday, after arriving from other countries in Africa.

