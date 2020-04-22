Hitachi to Make Face Shields for Hospitals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics and machinery giant Hitachi Ltd. <6501> will start making in mid-May protective face shields for medical workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak, company officials have said.

Hitachi plans to shift to mass production in June with a monthly output of 40,000 units.

The government is asking manufacturers to increase the production of medical supplies, which are in short supply amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Among other Japanese companies, automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Honda Motor Co. <7267> have announced their plans to make medical face shields.

Hitachi will manufacture face shields at group production bases in Ibaraki and Aichi prefectures.

