Japan Groups Asking Mountain Lovers Not to Climb

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese associations related to mountain activities are asking mountain sports lovers not to climb for now amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The four, including the Japan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Association and Japan Workers' Alpine Federation, released a joint statement this week ahead of the country's Golden Week holiday period from late April to early May.

The statement says that continuing mountain sports activities "would spread the virus to people in areas mountaineers are visiting and raise the risk of mountain sports lovers themselves catching the virus."

"We ask you mountain sports lovers to care about others, protect yourself from infection and strictly refrain from mountain sports activities until the situation settles down," the statement says.

