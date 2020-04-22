33 Cruise Ship Crew Members in Nagasaki Test Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-three crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked in the city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, have newly tested positive for the coronavirus, the Nagasaki prefectural government said Wednesday.

The Costa Atlantica cruise ship has 623 crew members, including a Japanese interpreter, on board, with no passenger.

On Monday, a non-Japanese crew member tested positive for the virus. Authorities had since tested 53 people who had close contact with the infected member and four kitchen personnel for the virus.

Those who have tested positive for the virus are quarantined in individual cabins.

The prefectural government is planning to ask the Self-Defense Forces for a disaster relief deployment.

