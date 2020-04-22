Sharp Puts Face Mask Sales on Temporary Hold

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. <6753> has temporarily suspended sales of face masks that were just released online this week.

The company started selling the masks at 10 a.m. Tuesday (1 a.m. GMT) on its website.

Internet users had been facing difficulty getting into the website as it was swamped with accesses by people wanting to purchase the face masks.

Sharp will resume mask sales as soon as it implements measures to improve the website, according to officials.

A box of 50 masks is sold for 3,278 yen, excluding shipping fees. Sharp has limited purchases to one box per person.

