Japan Parliament to Pass FY 2020 Extra Budget within April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese parliament is set to pass a fiscal 2020 supplementary budget to finance emergency economic stimulus measures within April, as major opposition parties agreed to cooperate toward its early enactment Wednesday.

The agreement, in line with a request from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp, was reached at a meeting of parliamentary affairs heads of the opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Part of Japan.

The stimulus package, devised to combat the novel coronavirus and cut its negative impact on the economy, features a uniform cash handout of 100,000 yen per head.

"We'll cooperate basically," CDPJ Diet affairs chief Jun Azumi told reporters after the meeting.

"We don't mean to delay deliberations unnecessarily," Keiji Kokuta, Diet affairs chief of the Japanese Communist Party, told a press conference. "We've agreed to conclude the deliberations (by April 30) in view of the current emergency situation."

