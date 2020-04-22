Iris Ohyama to Boost Face Mask Output in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Iris Ohyama Inc. said Wednesday that it will increase its face mask production in Japan to 150 million units a month in response to supply shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese household goods supplier will increase its face mask output at its plant in Kakuda in Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, by 2.5-fold from its initial plan, starting June.

It will also introduce equipment to make nonwoven fabric to the plant so that it can make face masks from scratch in Japan.

Currently, Iris Ohyama produces face masks at two factories in China, shipping 80 million units a month to Japan.

The production in Miyagi will boost the company's face mask production capacity to 230 million units a month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]