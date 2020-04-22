Coronavirus Death Toll in Japan Tops 300

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The coronavirus death toll in Japan rose by six to 302 on Wednesday.

The new deaths occurred in Hokkaido as well as Kanagawa and Gifu prefectures.

In Tokyo, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 132 to 3,439.

Across the country, more than 210 new cases were reported, excluding those involving cruise ship passengers and crew members.

In the city of Toyama, central Japan, three students and a teacher at Shinmei Elementary School tested positive for the virus, in addition to an already confirmed case involving a student.

