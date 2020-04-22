Mazda to Entirely Halt Operations in Japan from April 27 to May 1

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> said Wednesday it will suspend operations at all of its plants and offices in Japan from April 27 to May 1 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The temporary closures will affect over 90 pct, or some 21,000, of Mazda employees.

Meanwhile, the Ujina No. 2 plant in Hiroshima and the Hofu No. 2 plant in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, which have already been set to stop rolling out new vehicles for 13 days between March 28 and April 30 due a demand plunge, will go idle for up to 18 more days until May 29.

In a similar move, Canon Inc. <7751> is halting production of high-end multifunction printers in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, and development of laser printers in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, until May 6.

