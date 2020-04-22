Ube Industries to Make Materials for Avigan from July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chemical maker Ube Industries Ltd. <4208> said Wednesday that it will restart manufacturing from July main materials for influenza drug Avigan, a potential cure for COIVD-19.

With domestic industry rivals Denka Co. <4061> and Kaneka Corp. <4118> also planning to make Avigan materials, the production of the drug is expected to increase to secure stable supplies in the country.

Ube Industries will utilize existing facilities at its plant in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, that had been used to produce such materials in the past, it said.

The company decided to resume materials production at the request of Tokyo-based Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., a Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901> affiliate, which produces Avigan.

Earlier this month, the Japanese government adopted a plan to help boost Avigan output in order to stockpile the drug for two million people. Fujifilm Holdings is accelerating collaboration with other companies for increased Avigan production.

