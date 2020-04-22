Coronavirus Crisis Lifts Sales of "Takoyaki" Cookers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Sales of electric griddles and similar items surged in Japan in March apparently because many members of families turned to cooking together following the stay-at-home requests issued by authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic, a survey revealed Wednesday.

In terms of volume, combined sales of electric griddles and tabletop cooking devices for "takoyaki" octopus dumplings grew by 35 pct from a year before at large electronics retailers in the month, according to the survey by market research firm GfK Japan.

In March, schools were shut in wide areas in the nation, in line with the government's request for emergency closures in the fight against the virus, and more parents started working from home.

"Family members spent more time together at home, which contributed to robust demand for these goods," a GfK Japan official said.

Sales of bread machines also grew, by 22 pct, year on year. Sales were robust also for freezers as people moved to stock up on frozen foods due to the stay-at-home requests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]