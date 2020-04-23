Japan PC Shipments Rise 28 Pct in FY 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Personal computer shipments in Japan in fiscal 2019 jumped 28.1 pct from the previous year to 9,475,000 units, exceeding nine million for the first time in five years, industry data showed Wednesday.

Shipments grew ahead of October's consumption tax increase and on robust replacement demand prior to the end of Microsoft Corp.'s support service for its Windows 7 operating system in January, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association said.

In value, shipments went up 26.9 pct in fiscal 2019, which ended last March. In February and March, shipment volumes fell by about 20 pct each from a year earlier.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]