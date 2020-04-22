Japanese Carriers See Plunge in Golden Week Flight Bookings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--International flight bookings at major Japanese airlines during Japan's Golden Week holiday period from April 29 and May 6 have plunged 97.3 pct from a year before, with the global coronavirus outbreak sapping demand for travel.

Only about 14,500 people have booked international flights for the period, according to the carriers. Many nations have put border control measures into place to block the coronavirus.

The number of people who have booked domestic flights stood at 308,600, down 88.8 pct.

All Nippon Airways plans to reduce its flight services during the holiday period, in anticipation of a slump in demand, ANA officials said.

At the ANA group, bookings for domestic flights to and from the Chugoku and Shikoku western regions plunged 90.8 pct. Bookings fell 90 pct for flights for the Tohoku northeastern region and the Hokuriku central region, and 89.4 pct for flights for the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Kansai western region.

