Foreign Students in Japan Increase to Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign students in Japan stood at a record 312,214 as of May 1, 2019, up 13,234 from a year before, according to the Japan Student Services Organization.

The number of foreign students at universities and other higher education institutions rose 19,502 to 228,403 and that of those studying at Japanese language schools fell 6,268 to 83,811.

The number of Chinese students stood at 124,436 and that of Vietnamese came to 73,389.

The Japanese government aimed to reach the 300,000 mark by around 2020. This year, the number of foreign students is expected to decline due to entry restrictions implemented due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]