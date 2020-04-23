BOJ Mulling Additional Monetary Stimulus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan is considering taking additional monetary stimulus measures next week as the coronavirus outbreak continues to hit the economy, it was learned Thursday.

At a Policy Board meeting Monday, the BOJ is likely to launch monetary stimulus steps for the second straight month, an unusual move for the bank, informed sources said.

Among the possible measures is expansion of outright purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper to help improve business financing.

Many companies suffer revenue drops as economic activity slumped especially after the government expanded the state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis to the entire country April 16.

The BOJ considers it necessary to strengthen its support for companies as many face the need to procure cash to deal with their critical situations, the sources said.

