Japan Governors Seek Golden Week Road Traffic Regulations

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors called on the central government Thursday to introduce traffic regulations on national roads during the Golden Week holidays to minimize people's movement across prefectural borders in the fight against the coronavirus.

In its proposal submitted to the central government, the National Governors' Association also called for banning the use of state-managed parking spaces during the holiday period from late this month to early May.

"We want to work with the central government to achieve a target of reducing interpersonal contact by 80 pct during the long holidays, a period of great movement of people," Kamon Iizumi, chief of the association and governor of the western Japan prefecture of Tokushima, said in the day's videoconference with the central government.

In addition to seeking the Golden Week special measures, the association asked the central government to impose no taxes on subsidies to be provided as "cooperation money" to businesses suspending their operations at the request of prefectural governments.

The governors also called on the central government to seek industry organizations' cooperation with prefectural governments' business suspension requests.

