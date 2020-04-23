14 More on Cruise Ship in Nagasaki Test Positive for Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, April 23 (Jiji Press)--An additional 14 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked in the city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Nagasaki prefectural government said Thursday.

The new coronavirus cases brought the total number of infections on the Costa Atlantica cruise ship to 48.

The prefectural government collected virus test samples from 66 "essential crew" members on Wednesday.

The tests showed infections for the 14 members tasked with cooking and carrying meals.

The cruise ship has 623 crew members, including a Japanese interpreter, on board. It has no passengers at present.

