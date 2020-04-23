15 in Japan Posthumously Test Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday 15 people who died at home, on the street or elsewhere between mid-March and Wednesday have posthumously tested positive for the new coronavirus.

All of them were men. Nine cases were in Tokyo, two each in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, and Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, and one each in Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, and Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Commissioner-General Mitsuhiro Matsumoto told a press conference.

Polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests were conducted as their infections were suspected, given their conditions when they arrived at hospitals, results of computerized tomography, or CT, scans and family members' explanations.

Some of the 15 died of causes not linked to COVID-19.

In the early hours of April 9, a passer-by found a man lying on a street in Tokyo and reported to the police. The man in his 60s was taken to a hospital and died there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]