G-20 Vows Efforts to Reduce COVID-19 Impacts on Employment

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Group of 20 labor ministers at an emergency videoconference on Thursday agreed to work together to reduce the impacts on employment of the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

In a joint statement released after the session, the ministers from the 20 advanced and emerging economies said, "We will work relentlessly to share, devise and implement effective measures to reduce and negate the impact of COVID-19 on our labor markets, societies and wider economies, always remembering that our primary responsibility is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our workers and their families."

The spread of the virus is "an unprecedented global challenge that requires a coordinated global response," and fighting and overcoming the crisis is "our highest and overriding priority," they said.

Tough measures taken by many countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have led to a number of people losing their jobs. In Japan, an increasing number of companies are shedding workers.

Due to imperative health measures taken and repercussions of the pandemic on economic activities, workers are "facing elevated risks of job losses, reduced working hours, suspended employment relations and income loss," the ministers warned, vowing to "make every effort" to protect workers, "particularly those who are considered vulnerable and not covered by adequate social protection."

