Japanese Actress Kumiko Okae Dies from Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actress Kumiko Okae died from pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday. She was 63.

Okae, whose real name was Kumiko Owada, developed a fever on April 3 and was rushed to the hospital three days later after her condition suddenly worsened, according to her management office. She was immediately hooked up to a respirator and later tested positive for the virus.

It is believed that Okae's condition worsened because her immunity was weakened by radiation therapy she received from late January to mid-February following surgery for early-stage breast cancer late last year, according to the management office.

Okae debuted as an actress in 1975. In addition to appearing in dramas, she was on entertainment shows such as Japan Broadcasting Corp.'s "Renso Game."

She also hosted Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc.'s "Hanamaru Market" morning information show from 1996 to 2014.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]