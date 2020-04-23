Japan Coronavirus Infections Top 12,000, with Over 400 New Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--More than 400 people were newly confirmed to have the novel coronavirus in Japan on Thursday, bringing the country's total above 12,000, excluding cases among cruise ship passengers and crew members.

The number of coronavirus-linked fatalities in the country rose to 341 on the day, when a total of 29 new deaths, a record daily high, were reported in 12 prefectures. Of the new victims, six were in Tokyo, including actress Kumiko Okae, and seven in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

In Tokyo, 134 more people were confirmed positive for the virus. The Japanese capital logged over 100 new infection cases for the 10th consecutive day. Nonetheless, its new infection figures have been roughly flat for a few days through Thursday.

A panel of experts set up by the government noted Wednesday that it is too early to say that the number of new cases in Tokyo has started to decrease. But the panel added that the rate of growth in new infection cases is slowing.

In the city of Kahoku, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, 15 inpatients, in their 70s to 90s, were newly found infected with the coronavirus at Futatsuya Hospital. The infection cluster at the hospital grew to 28 cases.

