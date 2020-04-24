Lawson to Raise Retirement Age to 65 from FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store chain Lawson Inc. <2651> plans to raise its mandatory retirement age for workers by five years to 65 from fiscal 2021, officials have said.

Lawson hopes to make a better use of senior workers' experience as support operations for franchise outlets are becoming even more important due to labor shortages.

Currently, Lawson reemploy workers who turn 60 if they want to continue working for the company.

The retirement age change is expected to affect some 60 workers per year.

The company will consider how to deal with workers aged 60 or older already working under new employment contracts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]