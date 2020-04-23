Tokyo Governor Calls for Shopping Only Once in 3 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called on residents in the capital Thursday to reduce their daily shopping to "around once in three days" in a bid to avoid crowding at supermarkets and shopping districts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference, Koike also urged store operators to limit the number of shoppers by making available fewer shopping baskets, set priority hours for older customers, post store congestion information on social media, stop offering time-limited special deals and expand the space for customers to place purchased items in bags.

"I want to work together with industry groups to keep three 'Cs' from overlapping," the governor said, underscoring the importance of not creating a situation in which people have close contact with others in closed, crowded places.

She also said the metropolitan government plans to provide local retailers' associations financial incentives for voluntary business suspension and set up a subsidy system to promote their efforts to prevent overcrowding.

At the news conference, Koike announced an agreement with governors of the three neighboring prefectures--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa--to carry out a thorough campaign against the coronavirus outbreak during the Golden Week holiday period from Saturday to May 6, calling it the "Stay Home Week to Protect Lives."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]