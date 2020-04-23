NEC to Make Satellite for Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. <6701> said Thursday it will produce and launch a small Earth observation satellite for the Vietnamese government.

The Japanese electronics company received the satellite system order from major trader Sumitomo Corp. <8053> for 20 billion yen. NEC will also develop ground systems including a satellite control center for the Vietnam National Space Center.

This is the first satellite deal using the Japanese government's yen loan program.

According to NEC, the LOTUSat-1 satellite is capable of taking high-definition images of the Earth during cloudy days and at night. It will be used for monitoring and predicting natural disasters to reduce damage mainly from flooding caused by torrential rain in the Southeast Asian country.

The satellite is expected to be launched in 2023 on Japan's Epsilon solid-fuel rocket.

