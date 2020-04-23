Firms Defying Closure Requests over Virus to Be Announced

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday notified the country's 47 prefectures of guidelines on procedures for publishing the names of business operators that defy requests for suspending operations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The move is aimed at dealing with pachinko pinball parlors and others that have resisted local governments' suspension requests with harder measures.

The state also called on prefectural governments to ask supermarkets and shopping districts to introduce entry restrictions and other measures to prevent crowding.

Many prefectural governments have asked or plan to ask businesses to temporarily shut, after the central government on April 7 declared a state of emergency over the pandemic. The state of emergency initially covered Tokyo and six other prefectures and was then expanded nationwide.

The prefectures' business suspension requests are based on Article 24 of a special measures law for coronavirus prevention that only allows the local governments to ask for "necessary cooperation" in the fight against the virus.

