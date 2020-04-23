Sharp to Select Face Mask Buyers by Lot amid Extreme Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. <6753> said Thursday that it will resume sales of its face masks, changing the selling method from the initial first-come-first-served basis to drawing lots, in light of extremely high demand.

On Tuesday, the Japanese electronics maker started to sell the face masks on its e-commerce website. But sales were halted within the day, after the website was down, due to a flood of visitors.

The company now plans to accept applications to buy the masks on a new website next Monday. Buyers selected in a drawing will be notified by email by Wednesday.

Sharp will sell 30,000 boxes each containing 50 face masks for 3,278 yen per box, excluding shipping fees of 660 yen.

