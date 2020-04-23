Keidanren Chief Seeks Flexibility with New Graduates amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Thursday that companies need to be flexible in their recruitment activities for students graduating in spring next year amid the coronavirus crisis.

He called on firms, for example, to allow such students to start working later than usual if the virus pandemic leads to a delay in their graduation and makes it difficult for them to join the companies on scheduled dates.

Keidanren is making all-out efforts to ease students' anxiety at a time when they are finding difficulties in their job-hunting activities as the viral epidemic has prompted the central and local governments to ask people to refrain from going out.

The job-hunting season for students graduating in March 2021 has begun in Japan, but some companies have canceled recruitment events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Keidanren, the biggest group of employers in Japan, has already urged companies to offer multiple hiring sessions to give more opportunities to job-hunting students.

On Thursday, Nakanishi held a videoconference with education minister Koichi Hagiuda. Noting that job-hunting students are becoming increasingly worried, Hagiuda called on Nakanishi to soon issue a message that companies are going to conduct their hiring activities for "a certain period of time" because this is "not a normal time."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]