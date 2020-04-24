Tesla Hires Japanese Fund Manager Mizuno to Board

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Tesla Inc. hired Hiromichi Mizuno, former chief investment officer of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, as independent board director, effective Thursday, the U.S. electric-car maker said.

The company expects Mizuno, a veteran fund manager, to improve its ability to communicate with investors, sources familiar with the situation said.

"We are excited that Hiro has joined our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," Tesla said of Mizuno in a statement.

Mizuno worked for a predecessor of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and British investment firm Coller Capital before serving as GPIF's investment chief between 2015 and last March.

In December 2019, the Japanese fund stopped stock lending for short selling, a decision praised by Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, which had been plagued by the investor practice.

